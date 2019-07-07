Kerry County Council examining possible upgrade of pedestrian facilities in Killarney

Kerry County Council is examining the possible upgrade of pedestrian facilities at a Killarney location.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson called for the investigation of all safety aspects of the existing pedestrian crossing on Mill Road.

He says it is fortunate that no serious accident has occurred there, adding that people don’t see it as a pedestrian crossing and walk out on the road.

The council says it has been liaising with interested parties in relation to the upgrading of the pedestrian crossing at this location.