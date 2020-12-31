Kerry County Council encourages public to adhere to Level 5 restrictions

Kerry County Council is encouraging members of the public to adhere to Level 5 restrictions.

The council is reminding people to stay at home expect for essential purposes.

In the interests of public health and having regard to new restrictions, Kerry County Council is asking customers and members of the public to avail of its services by phone and email.

Motor tax services are being provided on www.motortax.ie and by post only with prompt turnaround times in place.

The council can be contacted on 066 718 3500, while the Housing Section can be contacted on 066 718 3862, the Planning Section is 066 718 3582 and Motor Tax Section can be reached at 066 712 2300

A full list of contact details for all Council services is available at www.kerrycoco.ie.

Kerry County Museum and Kerry Libraries are closed to public access but continue to provide online services.

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Tralee Sports and Leisure Complex, and Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre are closed to the public.