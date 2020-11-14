Kerry County Council encourage people to shine a light in memory of road traffic victims

Kerry County Council is encouraging people to shine a light for road safety tomorrow, Sunday November 15th, in memory of road traffic victims.

It’s part of World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims.

People are being asked to light a candle or shine a light between 7pm and 8pm to remember all those who have died or been injured on our roads.

The remembrance event is also a show of thanks to emergency services.

County Buildings in Áras an Chontae, Tralee will light up as part of tomorrow’s event.