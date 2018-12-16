Kerry County Council to develop memorial walls for cremation urns

Kerry County Council are developing plans for the provision of Columbarium walls in Tralee and Killarney.

The walls are used in burial grounds to store urns containing cremated remains instead of them being buried in a plot.

Councillors Patrick Connor Scarteen and Niall Kelleher asked for an update regarding the situation at the November monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.





The local authority says they anticipate the proposals will be presented to members of the Tralee and Killarney Municipal Districts in early 2019