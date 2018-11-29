Kerry County Council criticised for lack of action on Tralee/Blennerville steam train

A group seeking to revive the Tralee to Blennerville steam railway has hit out at Kerry County Council for a lack of action on the project.

The amenity closed around 2005.

Kerry County Council, which owns the train and railway line, was unsuccessful in a Failte Ireland funding application to restore the Tralee to Blennerville steam railway.





Since then, the local authority has been engaging with Failte Ireland and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and had been advised to make a revised funding application during the Autumn, but it appears this wasn’t done.

Richard Tindale of Tralee and Dingle Railway Preservation Society, which previously sought funding for the project, says the railway would be run by experienced volunteers: