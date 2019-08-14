Kerry County Council convicted 21 people for pollution last year.

Fifteen of those cases related to litter and the remaining six were water pollution, according to figures contained in the council’s annual report for 2018.

A total of 1,485 incidents of pollution were reported to Kerry County Council during 2018.

The majority related to littering, 937 cases, while there were 302 incidents of waste pollution reported, 139 on alleged water pollution, 68 regarding air pollution, and 39 related to noise.

There were prosecutions in 170 of those cases, the majority, 142, were litter pollution; while there were 12 prosecutions related to water pollution, nine regarding waste, and seven on air pollution.

The figures were contained in Kerry County Council’s annual report for 2018.