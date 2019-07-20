Kerry County Council continuing to work on a burst water pipe on one of the busiest roads in the county

Kerry County Council is continuing to work on a burst water main on one of the busiest roads in the county.

The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road at Farranfore is completely flooded and the roadway has been severely damaged due a burst pipe.

Kerry County Council and local gardaí have been in Farranfore for a number of hours at this stage and have reduced the traffic flow to one lane.

The burst water main has caused severe damage to the road structure.

Diversions are in place, which include travelling through Firies/Ballyfinnane for Tralee and Currans/Currow for Killarney.

It’s expected the road will be down to one lane for several hours, so it’s best to avoid Farranfore or else expect significant delays.

Those travelling to Kerry Airport are advised to approach from the Castleisland side if possible, otherwise, allow extra time for delays.

The burst water main is also affecting thousands of customers’ water supply in the surrounding areas.