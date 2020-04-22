Kerry County Council considering High Court housing judgement

Kerry County Council says it is currently considering a High Court social housing judgement.

An applicant for social housing and his family were excluded by the council for any form of housing support for two years following a conviction for violent disorder.

The Tralee resident was given a two-year suspended sentence in July 2016 for violent disorder over an incident which took place in 2012.

The Irish Independent reports that Kerry County Council made the decision to exclude him and his family as the offence amounted to anti-social behaviour.

Its housing policy states where an applicant is convicted of anti-social behaviour they may not be considered for any form of social and affordable housing for two years.

The man and his family asked for a judicial review as they argued the council was being inflexible or unlawfully fettered in its discretion; the council denied this.

However, Mr Justice Mark Heslin quashed the decision as he said Kerry County Council didn’t provide sufficient information to the social housing applicant to enable him to know why the decision was reached.