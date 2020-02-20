Kerry County Council to consider election poster ban

Kerry County Council is to look at developing a poster free policy for elections.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the local authority, calling for a ban on posters, or at the very least, for strict criteria on the use of posters during election campaigns.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan supports an outright ban, saying erecting posters at busy junctions is selfish, the idea of posters is archaic, and people should fight an election on their merit, not their photograph.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Brendán Fitzgerald agreed posters shouldn’t be erected in dangerous places, but believes children learn about the democratic process through election posters, and that not everyone is active online.

His party colleague Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald and Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae agreed, saying not everybody is online, especially older people.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher suggested the matter go before the council’s Environment Strategic Policy Committee.

He said there’s a gentleman’s agreement in place between parties and tidy towns committees in some Kerry towns, where posters aren’t erected in town centres.

Chief Executive of the council Moira Murrell says there’s legislation in place regarding postering, and any agreement reached in Kerry would be based on goodwill, with candidates agreeing to abide by it.

Fine Gael Cllr Jimmy Moloney, who’s Chairperson of Listowel Tidy Towns, suggested a scheme be piloted, where there would be an allocated place in towns for posters to be erected.

The matter will now go before the council’s Environment SPC.