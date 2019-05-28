Kerry County Council commits to review pedestrian safety in Castleisland

Kerry County Council has committed to review pedestrian safety in Castleisland.

At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting Councillor Bobby O’Connell asked the council why no action was taken, despite commitments given 3 years ago relating to pedestrian safety at Barrack Street, Castleisland.

KCC said they previously carried out speed surveys there and it does not warrant any traffic calming measure.

Cllr O’Connell said the council’s response was unacceptable.

He said a vast amount of people, including the elderly, parents with young children and many drivers, use the road, adding he doesn’t need a survey to know traffic should be travelling slower there.

Kerry County Council committed to look at the issue again, adding traffic could have since increase in the area.