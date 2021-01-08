Kerry County Council to close public offices

Kerry County Council has announced that in the interest of public health and to limit the spread of coronavirus, the public offices of Kerry County Council will close to public access from next Monday, the 11th of January.

The Council says all essential services will continue to be provided. Members of the public are asked not to attend the public offices of Kerry County Council and to use telephone, email and the Council website to access local authority services.

It says appointments can be facilitated in exceptional circumstances, for emergencies, and to facilitate essential statutory services such as planning. Motor tax services will be provided online and by post.

A full list of Council services and contact details are available on www.kerrycoco.ie and the Council’s main contact telephone number is 066 7183500.

Kerry County Council is appealing to the people of Kerry to adhere strictly to the new restrictions announced by the Government this week in relation to limiting the spread of COVID-19.