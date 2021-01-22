Kerry County Council Chief Executive to remain in position for three more years

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council is to remain in her position for the next three years.

Moira Murrell told councillors at the recent local authority meeting that she had decided to extend her term after seven years in the role.

It means the Kerry native will remain in the role until August 2024; at that point she will have headed up the council for a decade.

Council chief executives are allowed to extend their own contracts for a period of up to three years without the need for ratification by councillors.