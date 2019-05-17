Kerry County Council CEO says renewable energy and tourism need to be balanced in North Kerry

The CEO of Kerry County Council says renewable energy and tourism need to be balanced in North Kerry.

In recent years, permission has been granted for a number of renewable energy projects in North Kerry, which has drawn criticism from those involved in tourism in the area.

CEO Moira Murrell says the council is conscious of the strong tourism product in the area, adding the greenway is one of the main projects for the local authority.





She says Kerry is playing a big part in supplying energy to the national grid from renewable sources, however, all proposed developments will be thoroughly examined prior to any permission being granted.