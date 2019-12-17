Kerry County Council CEO defends transparency

Kerry County Council has complied with all statutory requirements relating to transparency.

That’s according to Chief Executive Moira Murrell.

She was speaking following the publication of Transparency International Ireland research, which found that Kerry and Westmeath County Councils are the least transparent.

The National Integrity Index of all 31 local authorities shows just 10 are displaying their councillors’ political donations.

The Transparency International Ireland (TII) research findings were criticised by Independent councillor Brendan Cronin and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly, councillors at the monthly meeting in Rathmore.

They called for an explanation for the low rate in Kerry.

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell told the meeting that two reports, which are to be presented to members in January, show a very strong satisfaction rate for the Local Authority.

This includes a report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), which is the national independent oversight body for the local government sector in Ireland.

Ms Murrell says she is satisfied that all statutory requirements have been complied with, adding she will consider the TII research and see if any improvements can be made.