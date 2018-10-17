Kerry County Council Cathaoirleach apologises to family of unmarried mother denied human rights during labour

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has apologised to the family of an unmarried mother whose human rights were denied during her labour.

Peggy McCarthy was turned away from both Listowel and Tralee hospitals while in labour in 1946 – as unmarried mothers were not allowed into their wards at the time.

At the time the hospitals were State run.





She gave birth to a daughter Breda who was born with an intellectual disability.

Breda was placed in a Magdalene Laundry by a priest at the age of 18 and still remains in care today.

This week, following a request from Leas Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District Mike Kennelly, the family received an apology.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Norma Foley says it was the right thing to do.