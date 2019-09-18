Kerry County Council can’t automatically evict tenants from local authority houses

Kerry County Council says it can’t automatically evict tenants from their local authority houses.

Cllr Sam Locke called on the council to change the wording in their tenancy handbook from possible eviction to automatic eviction when a tenant is found guilty of anti-social behaviour.

The council says as a landlord, they have certain statutory powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, but automatic eviction isn’t sustainable in law, so can’t be included in the tenants’ handbook.

During the debate at the monthly council meeting, Cllr Toireasa Ferris slammed the proposal, saying if a person convicted of an offence is evicted from their council house, so too is their family.

She said her family would have been evicted when she was four and her father was convicted of gun running.