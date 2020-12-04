Kerry County Council can apply for national funding to create walking and cycling routes

Kerry County Council can apply for national funding to create and upgrade walking and cycling routes.

€50 million has been made available to local authorities by the Department of Transport, to be administered by the National Transport Authority.

This is to support the development of high-quality cycling and walking infrastructure outside of cities.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the national funding, saying since the onset of COVID-19 there’s been an enormous increase in cycling and walking.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughten says applications will be open to councils until the New Year.