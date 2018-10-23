Kerry County Council campaign to raise awareness of scam waste disposal services

A new campaign in Kerry aims to raise awareness about the hazards of scam waste disposal services.

Kerry County Council is urging people to be aware of scam waste collectors who take rubbish for cash and then dump it around the county.

Environmental Awareness Officer with Kerry County Council, Oonagh O’Connor says there were several such incidents in Kerry in recent months.





KCC is encouraging people to ask to see permits to ensure all waste is being disposed of correctly.

Ms O’Connor is reminding householders that they are liable for the illegal dumping fine of up to €5,000, and not the person who was operating the scam.

Anyone canvassed by an unauthorised waste collector is asked to call 066 7162000. More information is available on the National Waste Collection Permit Office’s website www.nwcpo.ie.