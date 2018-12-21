Kerry County Council calling on people to minimise waste ahead over Christmas period

Kerry County Council is calling on people to minimise waste over the Christmas period.

John Breen, Director of Services with the council, says both national and international issues are having a knock-on effect on the council’s waste management efforts, with increasing costs and fewer outlets available.

He says the council hopes to improve the customer experience at a number of the civic amenity sites throughout the county, through increased parking and added facilities.





Huge amounts of waste are generated through packaging and wrapping over the Christmas period, and the council is urging the public to be mindful of what can be recycled.

Mr Breen adds there is currently no plan to introduce the ‘pay-by-weight’ pricing method.