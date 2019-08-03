Kerry County Council called on to tackle speed levels dangerous road

Kerry County Council is being called on to help tackle high speed levels on one of most dangerous stretches of road in the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says Reenalagane, Glenbeigh is the most dangerous roads he has ever driven on.

He is urging KCC to help address the speed levels there by urgently providing ramps, adequate signs and road markings.

The council says a safety scheme of this local tertiary road will be considered for submission to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport under the Safety Improvement Works grant later this year when proposals are sought.