Kerry County Council called on to review its grass cutting policy

Kerry County Council is being called on to review its grass cutting policy.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan says it should be reviewed, taking biodiversity into account, as young people currently have no place to play sport in some areas of Killarney.

Cllr O’Callaghan says exercise is vitally important for young people, adding it’s good for their mental health to have an outside space for sport.

The council says it has prepared a draft biodiversity plan, which is expected to be presented to councillors at the next Killarney MD meeting this month.

