Kerry County Council called on to ensure heating facilities in its housing stock are fit for purpose

Kerry County Council is being called on to ensure all heating facilities in its housing stock are fit for purpose.

A number of councillors raised their concerns about such systems at the recent online briefing of the council.

They stated council tenants had been in touch to highlight issues they were having with home heating facilities.

The issue was first raised by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly, he said people are staying at home more now and others are self-isolating at home due to COVID-19.

Cllr Kennelly says a number of council tenants are having issues with their heating systems; he said the council is the biggest landlord in the county, adding it’s paramount people are looked after.

The issue was also brought up by Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris; she said ranges in some council houses are not fit for purpose and called for funds to be reallocated to ensure heating facilities are brought up to standard.

A number of other councillors also supported the call for action to be taken, and noted it was important coming into the winter months.

Director of Services with the council, Martin O’Donoghue says five months of works were lost during the first lockdown and acknowledged there was a backlog.

Speaking ahead of the recent announcement outlining updated restrictions to Level 5, Mr O’Donoghue said they may still be able to carry out urgent and essential housing maintenance.

He said heating would fall under this category, and assured councillors that any emergency works would be prioritised, in line with public health regulations.