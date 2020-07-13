Kerry County Council and Birds Euroshow Funfair meeting to discuss them coming to the county

Kerry County Council is meeting with the owners of Birds Euroshow Funfair today to further discuss them coming to the county later this year.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says the funfair should not come to the town as scheduled.

He says the community is terrified a situation could arise whereby large groups would congregate there.

Cllr Cronin says he appreciates that Birds Amusements would take the necessary measures and are professional, but he says as coronavirus cases rise it shouldn’t go ahead.

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says it’s a high-risk situation and precaution is needed: