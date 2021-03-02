Kerry County Council becomes first local authority to trial carbon neutral truck

Kerry County Council has become the first local authority to trial the use of a carbon neutral truck.

The vehicle, supplied by T Nolan and Sons Scania dealership in Castleisland, was powered by compressed natural gas from Gas Networks Ireland.

During the two-week trial, Kerry County Council used the zero carbon, heavy goods vehicle to move road salt from Tipperary to Listowel.

Gas Networks Ireland has also announced a €2.9m CNG Vehicle Grant scheme to support the purchase of gas-powered vehicles for use in the transport sector.

Declan O’Sullivan, CNG Program Delivery Manager at Gas Networks Ireland, says natural gas is 20% cleaner and 35% cheaper than diesel.