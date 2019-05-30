Kerry County Council awaiting legislation in relation to new arrangements on short-term letting

Kerry County Council says it’s awaiting legislation from the Department of Housing in relation to new arrangements on short-term letting.

A new amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act is set to come in to effect on July 1, which means homeowners will need planning permission to use their property for short-term letting in a rent pressure zone.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said today that local authority staff will be used to monitor Airbnb homeowners to ensure compliance in these zones.





Currently, no property in Kerry is in a rent pressure zone.

