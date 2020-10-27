Kerry County Council asked to facilitate meetings to develop tourism plan

Kerry County Council is being asked to facilitate a series of meetings with the relevant bodies to develop a plan to promote tourism.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea made the call at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked Kerry County Council to facilitate meetings between the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Fáilte Ireland, and coastal communities.

He feels it would help determine the best development plan and management solutions to promote tourism interests to benefit both the local and national economies.

He says during a time when staycations are being promoted, we should be leading by example here in Kerry and creating little hubs to attract tourism and generate money.

Cllr O’Shea says Kerry has great amenities but is in the stone ages when it comes to facilities to accompany these amenities.

In response, the council says the Visitor Experience Development Plan developments across the county and the structures developed to support the roll-out of programmes, along with the actions following the launch of the individual VEDPs offers the appropriate opportunity for state agencies and communities to engage.

The Dingle VEDP is near finalisation and will offer the opportunity for further engagement with communities and relevant agencies to deal with the challenges and opportunities of coastal tourism, the council concluded.