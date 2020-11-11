Kerry County Council asked to encourage urban property owners to cut hedges

Kerry County Council is being asked to encourage property owners in urban areas to ensure their hedges aren’t overhanging onto footpaths.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson raised the issue at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He says overhanging hedges narrow the pathway and present obstacles for wheelchair users and those with visual impairments.

Councillor Gleeson says they also present a danger for children as many of the branches can be at their eye level.

Kerry County Council says it will run a more targeted media campaign for urban areas, while the Killarney MD Enforcement Officer is also actively encouraging property owners to cut back protruding hedges.