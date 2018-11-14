Kerry County Council Arts Grants application process now open

The Work of Professional Artists were exhibited at Department of Culture, Heritage, & the Gaeltacht, Government Buildings, Killarney at Culture night in Killarney, At the opening of the exhibition were, Artists Martine Moriarty, left, Rebecca Carroll, Kerry County Council Arts Officer Kate Kennelly and Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley. Culture Night coinsided with venues and public spaces across the island of Ireland who opened their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture. Now in its thirteenth year. .Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC

Funding can now be sought from Kerry County Council’s Arts Office for projects and activities taking place in 2019.

Money is allocated to individuals or groups where activities, projects and undertakings stimulate public interest in the arts, promote knowledge and appreciation of the arts, and improve the standards of practice in the arts.

Individual Artist Bursary Awards are also available, as are Artist in Schools Awards.


More details and application forms are available from the council’s Arts Office or the council’s website.

Anyone seeking support for arts activities in 2019 are being urged to submit their applications ahead of the December 13th closing date.

Application forms are online at www.kerrycoco.ie/home3/arts/arts-forms/ and additional information and support throughout the application process is available by contacting the Arts Office on 066 7183541 or email [email protected]

