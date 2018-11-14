Kerry County Council Arts Grants application process now open

Funding can now be sought from Kerry County Council’s Arts Office for projects and activities taking place in 2019.

Money is allocated to individuals or groups where activities, projects and undertakings stimulate public interest in the arts, promote knowledge and appreciation of the arts, and improve the standards of practice in the arts.

Individual Artist Bursary Awards are also available, as are Artist in Schools Awards.





More details and application forms are available from the council’s Arts Office or the council’s website.

Anyone seeking support for arts activities in 2019 are being urged to submit their applications ahead of the December 13th closing date.

Application forms are online at www.kerrycoco.ie/home3/arts/arts-forms/ and additional information and support throughout the application process is available by contacting the Arts Office on 066 7183541 or email [email protected]