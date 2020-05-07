Kerry County Council approves 11 mortgage payment breaks

Kerry County Council has approved 11 applications for mortgage payment breaks.

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, confirmed on April 14th that forbearance arrangements had been put in place for local authority mortgage products due to COVID-19.

These measures ensure that a mortgage payment break of up to three months is available to local authority borrowers who have already faced mortgage difficulties due to COVID-19, as well as those who may encounter difficulties in the near future.

Borrowers won’t be charged interest for the period of the break.

Kerry County Council wrote to all its loan customers advising them of the process, and so far 11 applications for payment breaks have been approved.

Meanwhile construction work won’t yet be resuming on social housing projects in Kerry.

Arrangements have been agreed nationally for works on social housing construction sites, but only where the development can be completed and ready for occupation by the end of May; there are no Kerry County Council sites meeting that requirement.

A number of Approved Housing Body sites in Kerry are close to completion and applications have been made for exemptions, but to date none have been approved.