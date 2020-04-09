Kerry County Council appeals to public to dispose of gloves responsibly

Kerry County Council is appealing to members of the public to dispose of gloves in a responsibly way.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more members of the public are wearing disposable gloves.

The council has noticed an increase of potentially contaminated gloves being thrown on the county’s streets and public areas.

Kerry County Council says it’s essential these gloves are disposed of correctly as they are an environmental and public health hazard.

It’s appealing to people to place them in the nearest bin or to throw them away at home.