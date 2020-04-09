Kerry County Council appeals to people not to travel to the county this weekend

Kerry County Council has issued an unprecedented appeal asking people not to travel to the county this bank holiday weekend.

The council is urging people to postpone any planned visits to Kerry for the duration of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell issued the appeal amid reports of people from outside Kerry visiting holiday homes in the county.

She says asking people not to visit our wonderful county runs contrary to every fibre of our being in Kerry.

She adds that it’s unprecedented that the council would appeal for people not to visit Kerry, particularly as tourism is the backbone of our economy, but says people need to follow the national guidelines and stay at home.

Ms Murrell is aware of reports of people travelling to the county to holiday homes in recent days and says this is not acceptable, and is a breach of the very clear guidelines issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Chief Executive says this is a once-in-a-century public health emergency and everyone is required to play their part in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Moira Murrell says when this health crisis is over, visitors from all over the country and the world will be welcomed back to Kerry.