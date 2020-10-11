Kerry County Council appeals to people to dispose of face masks and gloves safely

Kerry County Council is appealing to people to dispose of face masks and gloves in a safe manner.

Director of Services with the council, John Breen made the appeal at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He told the meeting there’d been an increase in gloves and masks discarded around the county.

Mr Breen is asking the public to dispose of these items correctly, by placing them in refuse bins.

He says it’s especially important to do so, as we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.