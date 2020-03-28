Kerry County Council appealing to the public to adhere new restrictions

Kerry County Council is appealing to the public to adhere strictly to the new restrictions announced by the government.

The council is echoing the call of An Taoiseach and the Chief Medical Officer for people to stay at home, except for the exceptional circumstances set out by the public health authorities.

They’ve brought in a number of measures following the announcement.

Kerry County Council has stepped up its response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Civic Amenity Sites (recycling centres) are now closed to the public.

All other public amenities such as playgrounds, public leisure centres and swimming pools, and branch libraries remain closed.

Local authority staff are continuing to provide essential and emergency services, however, from Monday, all council offices and buildings will be closed to the general public in the interests of public health.

A full range of contact numbers and online services is available through the council’s website, www.kerrycoco.ie.