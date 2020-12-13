Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act Grant Awards

Kerry County Council is appealing for applications for its Arts Act Grant Awards.

Funding can be allocated to individuals or groups where activities or projects stimulate public interest in the arts, promote knowledge, or improve standards in the arts.

The money is for projects and activities taking place in 2021.

The closing date for applications is December 17th and more details are available from Kerry County Council’s Arts Office.

Application forms are online at www.kerrycoco.ie/home3/arts/arts-forms/ and additional information and support is available by contacting the Arts Office on 066 7183541 or email [email protected].