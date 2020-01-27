Kerry County Council apologises for burial error

Kerry County Council has apologised to two families after a burial took place in the wrong grave.

In recent days, the council carried out an exhumation and reburial of remains at a cemetery in Listowel in recent days.

St John Paul II cemetery in Listowel was closed to the public last Friday morning, while the exhumation and reburial of remains took place.

This action occurred after a burial took place in the wrong grave as a result of a council error.

Kerry County Council says contact was made and maintained with both families affected in this matter from the outset.

It says formal apologies have been issued to both families, having due regard to the sensitivities involved.

The council is reviewing existing procedures in this matter.