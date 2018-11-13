Kerry County Council adopts increased budget of over €143 million for 2019

Kerry County Council has adopted an increased budget of over €143 million for next year.

That’s up €6 million on last year.

In September members were told there was a shortfall in budget requirements, and this week they heard Budget 2019 was difficult to balance.





Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell told councillors that projects and requests for additional staff have been delayed or cannot be accommodated for 2019 as a result of the shortfall.

She added the increased allocation from the Strategic Development Fund has provided funding to meet the own resources, and has been an important factor in balancing the 2019 budget.

Commercial rates of over €41 million will significantly contribute to Kerry County Council’s income, accounting for 29% overall.

Over €13 million will be accounted for in Local Property Tax, over €12 million in rents and loans and parking charges and fines will bring in over €3 million.

The council is expecting to take in over €2 million for transfer station and refuse charges, €12 million in income will come from Irish Water and over €40 million in State grants.

Payroll costs continue to account for a significant amount of expenditure at over €67 million, 47% of overall expenditure.

Of the €143 million budget, over €36 million will be spent on road transport and safety, €29 million will go towards housing and building, €18 million will go towards environmental services and over €15 million will go towards development management.

Councillors debated several aspects but voted in favour of adopting Budget 2019; 20 voted for and 5 against.