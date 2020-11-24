Kerry County Council adopts budget of over €168 million for next year

Kerry County Council has adopted a draft budget of over €168 million for next year.

That’s an increase of more than €10 million on last year.

It was an historic event, being the first budget meeting of Kerry County Council to take place completely online.

Councillors were told that COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the local income that assists in the running of Kerry County Council.

CEO of the council Moira Murrell said the council has experienced challenges never seen before in assuring the continuity of services and the financial capacity of the council.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell told councillors this budget is unlike any other to date, as it is set against a series of assumptions around external funding supports and external economic activity.

She said it’s unprecedented times and if any of these reasonable assumptions change, that allocations will need to be revisited.

Commercial rates of over €44 million will significantly contribute to Kerry County Council’s income, accounting for 26% overall.

Over €14.85 million will be accounted for in Local Property Tax, rents and loans will account for more than €13.39 million and parking charges and fines will bring in over €3.1 million.

The council is expecting over €12.85 million in income to come from Irish Water, over €57.76 million in State grants and transfer station and refuse charges will bring in €2.56 million.

Payroll costs continue to account for a significant amount of expenditure at over €72.5 million, which is 43.09% of overall expenditure.

Of the €168.39 million budget, over €45 million will be spent on road transport and safety, €36 million will go towards housing and building, €19 million will go towards environmental services and over €17.5 million will go towards development management.

Councillors voted in favour of adopting Budget 2021; 31 voted for, councillor Michael Cahill abstained and councillor Marie Moloney was absent.