Kerry County Council adopting long-term approach to creating outdoor hospitality opportunities

Kerry County Council is working with private landowners in relation to traffic management at beaches this summer.

Director of Services John Breen says the local authority will liaise with local communities, including those in Inch and Maharees, to create additional temporary car parking where needed.

However, he says it’s not as simple as creating additional space, as many of these areas have environmental concerns to take into account.

Mr Breen also says the council will assist businesses to adapt streetscapes for increased outdoor hospitality.

He adds the council is adopting a long-term approach.