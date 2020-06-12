Kerry County Council accepts report of alleged planning breach from man who died 10 months previously

Kerry County Council accepted a report of an alleged planning breach from a man who died 10 months previously.

The local authority accepted and proceeded to investigate a claim there was an unauthorised development, despite being notified the man had passed away and couldn’t have made the report.

In December 2018, Lispole man John Murphy passed away.

However, in October of last year, a report of an unauthorised development in Lispole was received by the council in his name.

An acknowledgment letter was sent to his daughter saying the report was received and a warning letter was served on the alleged offender the following day.

Mr Murphy’s daughter then notified the council that her father couldn’t have sent in the report because he had passed away ten months prior.

Kerry County Council accepted this; however, it served a second warning letter to the alleged offender in February of this year.

The recipient of the warning letter says he received no site visit from the council to inspect the alleged planning breach; Kerry County Council couldn’t confirm or deny this as it doesn’t comment on individual cases.

It does say though if it is made aware of an alleged unauthorised development, it is required to investigate the matter.