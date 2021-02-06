Kerry County Board’s Advice For GAA People During Covid

Now that spring has arrived the hope is that better weather and longer evenings will allow everybody to spend an extended amount of time outdoors.

Everybody always look forward to this time of the year when outdoor sports resume for the season ahead.

Obviously, so much is on hold due to covid but maybe we can help out with the GAA people in your family.

From this weekend on we’ll be hearing from a Kerry County Board Games Development Administrator with advice and tips for kids, parents and coaches alike.