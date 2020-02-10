Kerry count resumes this morning after 2 TDs elected last night

Counting of votes cast in the Kerry constituency will resume in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at 9am.

Sitting Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae topped the poll and was elected on the first count last night.

Also elected on the first count was Cllr Pa Daly of Sinn Féin.

Two of the five seats in the Kerry constituency were filled last night – Michael Healy-Rae received 16,818 first preferences and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly got 15,733 votes – exceeding the quota of 12,945.

Counting will begin with the distribution of Michael Healy-Rae’s surplus of 3,873 votes.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he’s overjoyed.

Cllr Pa Daly gave this reaction.

Outgoing junior minister Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael is poised to take the third seat with 10,296 first preferences, sitting TD Danny Healy-Rae has 8,663 votes, and it appears Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Foley, with 6,856 first preferences may take the final seat at the expense of sitting Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil who polled 5,431 votes.