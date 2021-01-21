Kerry counsellors can avail of new training on specialist supports for rape survivors

Counsellors in Kerry are invited to take part in a new training programme which will help provide specialist supports to victims of rape and sexual violence.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland has launched the free programme to ensure there is standardised and specialist counselling, both on and off-line after rape Crisis Centres around Ireland closed as a result of COVID-19.

Manager of the Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse centre, Vera O’Leary said there has been a 23% increase in contacts made to Rape Crisis Centre Helplines.

She said it’s vital that on and off-line counselling is of the highest possible standard and is completely survivor centered.

A special Q&A workshop will take place by zoom next Monday, January 25th.