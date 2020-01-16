Kerry councillors to write to Department of Justice regarding CCTV roll-out in housing estates

Kerry councillors are to write to the Department of Justice regarding the roll-out of CCTV in housing estates.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton raised the issue at this month’s Listowel Municipal District meeting.

She told the meeting it’s farcical that Tralee has CCTV and Listowel doesn’t.

Cllr Thornton says they want Listowel to become a tourist town and believes having this system would play a vital role; she says it will also help deal with criminality locally.

The motion received the full support of all the Listowel councillors.