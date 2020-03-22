Kerry councillors seek clarification to ensure frontline staff have enough Personal Protective Equipment

Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors are seeking clarification to ensure frontline staff have enough Personal Protective Equipment.

A statement released today, on behalf of all Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors, states it’s essential this equipment is in sufficient supply and distributed efficiently to protect all frontline staff.

Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors says the current COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on both public health and the public health system.

They add it’s important that everyone works to flatten the curve to help alleviate pressure on our health care professionals and to protect the most vulnerable.

Medical staff are most at risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the Cllrs who say this Personal Protective Equipment is essential.

They are seeking clarification from the South/Southwest Health Group to ensure there is a sufficient supply of PPE; the Cllrs also question if there’s a plan in place to supply pharmacies with this equipment.

The Fianna Fáil Cllrs are also calling on Kerry County Council to help the health service in any way possible over the coming weeks, particularly if facilities are needed for testing, triage and care.

They are urging the council to examine if any facilities under its management are suitable.