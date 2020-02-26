Kerry councillors raise concerns over coronavirus

Concerns over the coronavirus were also raised by Independent councillor Donal Grady at a special meeting of Kerry County Council yesterday.
He outlined his concerns ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy.
Cllr Grady said health is far more important than a match.
His colleague Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan added the county needs to be prepared particularly from a tourism perspective.
The issue was also raised by Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy at the recent Southern Regional Health Forum.