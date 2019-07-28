Kerry councillors call for Minister to halt all future planning applications for renewable energy projects

Kerry councillors are calling on the minister to put a halt on all future planning applications, relating to renewable energy projects, until new guidelines are published.

Councillors in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have put forward a joint motion to write to the minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy.

They want all future planning applications relating to wind turbine and battery storage projects to be halted until the current 2006 guidelines are updated.

Councillors in that MD say the guidelines are outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

Independent Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae brought a motion in relation to the lack of health and safety planning around battery stations and emerging technology – for which there are no guidelines.

Residents have previously raised concerns about potential fires breaking out at such sites, which would require for evacuation of that area.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O Shea says these battery storage compounds will destroy the county and says he can’t understand how planning is being granted.

He suggested a joint emergency motion to be drafted on the issue, which was agreed by the MD councillors who say it was “appalling” and “beggared belief” that such planning was granted.

The councillors say new guidelines have been long promised with no date in sight for them.