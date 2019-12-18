Kerry councillors call for independent investigation into impact of 5G

Kerry County Councillors are calling for an independent investigation into the impact 5G will have on human health, wildlife and the environment.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Foley, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly at the recent monthly council meeting in Rathmore.

All three councillors have been approached by members of the public who are concerned of the effects this technology might bring.

The term 5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks.

The three councillors sought an independent review, stating they weren’t aware of the impact 5G will have, if any.

They believe there is an obligation to carry out a health and safety assessment to address the concerns held by residents of Kerry before this infrastructure is rolled out in the county.

Following a vote, it was agreed that Kerry County Council would write to the Minister for Health, the Minister for Communications and ComReg, the Commission for Communications Regulation, to seek an independent review.

Sinn Féin councillors Cathal Foley and Pa Daly opposed the motion and voted against seeking the review.

Cllr Foley stated it was scaremongering, while his party colleague Pa Daly said after speaking to numerous people, he believed the difference between 4G and 5G was minimal.