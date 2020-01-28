Kerry councillor’s appeal against assault conviction listed for early next month

A Kerry councillor’s appeal against an assault conviction is listed for early next month.

24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae and his 22-year-old brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two assault charges relating to incidents which occurred on December 28th, 2017 in Kenmare.

34-year-old Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was also found guilty of two charges of assault and one charge of criminal damage relating to the same incidents.

All three men received fully suspended sentences ranging between six and eight months in November.

Their appeals are listed to be heard on the 6th February in Killarney, under Judge James O’Donohoe.