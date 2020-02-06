Kerry councillor’s appeal against assault conviction adjourned

A Kerry councillor’s appeal against an assault conviction has been adjourned.

24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae and his 22-year-old brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two assault charges relating to incidents which occurred on December 28th, 2017 in Kenmare.

34-year-old Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was also found guilty of two charges of assault and one charge of criminal damage relating to the same incidents.

All three men received fully suspended sentences ranging between six and eight months in November.

Today in Killarney Circuit Court, Judge James O’Donohoe accepted an application to adjourn the appeal, which was consented to by defence solicitor Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors.

It’s now listed for March 30th, when a date for the appeal hearing will be set.