Kerry councillors agree to €7.7 million loan to upgrade public lights

Councillors have agreed to Kerry County Council seeking an almost €8 million loan to upgrade public lighting.

The issue came before the recent Kerry County Council meeting.

A national review of the public lighting network was carried out and recommended that all lights be upgraded to LED, a highly energy effecient lighting technology.





In Kerry there are 13,223 street lights, and 1,390 have LED lanterns.

The council spends almost €2 million a year on public lighting energy supply and maintenance, with €352,000 going on replacing bulbs every year.

The estimated cost of replacing all public lights in Kerry with LED lanterns is €7.7 million.

Councillors have agreed to the local authority taking out a loan over a 15-year period to undertake the work.

The works nationwide will be carried out on a regional basis, with a number of lead local authorities procuring a design and build contract for several councils.